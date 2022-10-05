Morning News – October 5

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 40% chance of showers this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 15. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 before morning. Low 7.
Forest Fire Update:
- There are no active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region today.
News Tidbits:
Government Announcements:
- Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care, will be joined by Christine Hogarth, MPP for Etobicoke — Lakeshore, to make an announcement in Etobicoke at 10 a.m.
