Morning News – October 5

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 40% chance of showers this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 15. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 before morning. Low 7.

Forest Fire Update:

  • There are no active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region today.

News Tidbits:

Government Announcements:

  • Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care, will be joined by Christine Hogarth, MPP for Etobicoke — Lakeshore, to make an announcement in Etobicoke at 10 a.m.
