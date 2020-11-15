FIRLOTTE, Gordon David Joseph

October 5, 1947 – November 14, 2020

Passed suddenly at home on Saturday. Gordon is reunited with his beloved wife Janet of 45 years. Dedicated father of John (Josée), and James. Papa to Kevin, Trstan, Savannah, Jamie, and Kelsie. Brother to Sterling (Carmen), Bruce (Dianne), Terry, Bert (Julie), Gale (Todd), and Darlene (Jay). Gordon will be remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends he has made throughout the many years in Wawa.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre in Sault Ste. Marie and a celebration of life will take place at a later date when gatherings are permitted.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa.