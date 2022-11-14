Morning News – November 14

Nov 14, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -4. Wind chill near -10. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -13. Wind chill -7 this evening and -18 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- A bus carrying the North Bay Trappers AAA U18 team caught fire Sunday evening on Highway 11. All players are safe but all equipment and belongings were lost in the blaze. The team was returning home after playing in Kapuskasing.
- Highway 101 remains closed between Chapleau and Foleyet due to a sinkhole in the middle of the highway.
- Mask mandates may be reinstated. Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health, will be joined by Dr. Chris Simpson, Executive Vice-President (Medical) at Ontario Health, to provide an update at 9 a.m.
- Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, will deliver the 2022 Ontario Economic Outlook and Fiscal Reviewin this afternoon.
