Morning News – October 3

- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 15. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers or drizzle overnight. Low 9 with the temperature rising to 12 by morning.
- There are no active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the majority of the Northeast Region today, except for a small area located around the community of Cartier that is showing a high hazard.
- Once again the Wawa Goose Monument was the host for the “Walk for Wenjack on Orange Shirt Day/National Day of Truth & Reconciliation”. Jana Strouhalova and Amanda Ann organized a walk to the Goose, where residents of Wawa some speeches, water and bannock.
- Spaceweather states that a very large sunspot has grown on the sun, “AR3112 has a mixed-polarity magnetic field that harbours energy for strong X-class solar flares. The appearance of this dangerous sunspot could herald two weeks of high solar activity as it transits the Earth-facing side of the sun.” This could mean solar flares and the possibility of Northern Lights.
- Ignace will reveal the first conceptual drawings of the Centre of Expertise, a major construction project that would house NWMO staff, demonstration facilities, and more today. It would be the first building constructed if Ignace-Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation is chosen as the host communities for a deep geological repository. This Centre of Expertise would be a modern architectural gem that would be a tourist destination on the TransCanada Highway.
- Solicitor General Michael Kerzner will be joined by Michael Ford, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism and Charmaine Williams, Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity, to make an announcement at 2 p.m. in Toronto.
