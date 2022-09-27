Municipal Elections 2022 – Candidate Profiles

On Monday, Wawa-news extended an invitation to all candidates an opportunity to introduce themselves to Wawa-news readers and state what are the issues facing the community, and how you might offer ways to mitigate or solve said issues. Micheline “Mitch” Hatfield and Cathy Cannon have submitted their introduction:

Jim Hoffmann’s submission has been included late because of email difficulties.

Micheline Hatfield:

To the residents of Wawa

I have been of resident of Wawa for more than 50 years. I love our little town.

During those years I volunteered for many organizations such as Minor Hockey, Curling, and Girl Guides to name a few. In addition to that, I was involved with many committees such as Economic Development, Hospital Recruitment, Heritage, Algoma Health and a few more.

I am familiar with issues that our community faces. Some of those issues include Housing, Aging Infrastructure, and the Beautification of the many areas of our town.

Having been a councillor during this last term, I understand the governance role of the councillor and the operational function of the staff and their importance. Council members have one vote and respect and honour the decisions made by our council. As a councillor I represent the community, I am here to represent the residents in our community and do my best to make informed decisions based on information by staff in an open dialogue.

I believe strongly in the Strategic Plan that has been put into place and do my best to make fiscally responsible decisions.

An issue that is always on everyone’s agenda is lowering taxes. This is extremely important along with many other challenges.

Our responsibility is to have things progressing through the years like water and sewer 5,10, or 15 years from now. We must ensure we have Road maintenance and equipment, playgrounds and as many recreational programs as possible.

In closing I have compassion for our town and for the people, I strive to make the right decisions that benefit the community as a whole. Wawa has a great future and I’m happy to be part of it and would like to continue to work towards the future development of our town.

Cathy Cannon

I am a long-time resident of Wawa, committed to volunteering in the community.

I operate the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which is proudly sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wawa and am the secretary of the Wawa Sno-Rider’s Club.

In 2021, I was appointed Municipal Councillor and have worked hard to serve the residents of Wawa.

My goal is to promote a prosperous community while protecting the town’s best interests. I am not afraid to speak for the citizens of Wawa and I work with the Township staff to continue to grow the place we call home.

Jim Hoffmann

Hello. I am Jim Hoffmann. I was born and raised in Wawa. I went to school at St Joseph’s and Michipicoten High, and graduated from the journalism program at Sault College. I returned to Wawa after college and was hired by the town to teach swimming lessons in 1974. Then I worked in the parks and recreation department and retired in 2009 after 34 years. In 2010, I was voted as president of the Wawa men’s curling club, which seems to be a lifetime position as I’m still the president after 13 years. I am an avid walker and snowshoer. You may have seen me on the highway wearing out my running shoes, or on the cemetery trails, where I have developed about 10 km of snowshoe trails which many Wawa residents have come to enjoy.

I’m running for council because having worked for the town, I know how it operates, and now I would like to see it from the top. My goal is to do what is best for the town and the taxpayer. I believe it is better to be a doer than a complainer.

Some of the things that are important to me are:

Fiscal responsibility – I believe that if you are going to do something, do it right. Do not waste taxpayers’ money by doing a poor job. For instance, the Boreal trail, better known as the Wawa Lake boardwalk, is far too narrow. It is hard for two people to walk side by side, and it is impossible for a wheelchair. The signs and benches were not made to withstand our northern climate. Another example is the goose nest market which has operated for several years in its current format but needs to be improved.

Infrastructure – Many of our sidewalks, streets, sewers, and waterlines still need to be refurbished. As well, several buildings need repair. This can be seen at the MMCC where the fascia is falling off the building. Our town hall needs to be wheelchair accessible. The tourist information centre overlooks the highway, but no longer has a view of the highway boasted about on its signage.

Attracting businesses to town – Our downtown core has several derelict buildings. We must revitalize our business district.

Housing – With all the talk of new mines opening and on-going projects, we must solve the problem of housing, providing for the influx of new people to our town.

Seniors– We don’t have enough senior housing, nor do we have sufficient long term care beds in our community. It is important that we keep seniors in their homes. How can we support seniors living independently? The biggest complaint I hear is about snow removal, or more specifically, filling people’s driveways with snow when the township clears the streets. There must be a better way.

Since deciding to run for town council, and having attended council meetings over the summer, I have come to realize that some of these items are being addressed, alongside other important projects such as the new dump. Council and municipal employees are genuinely concerned about our town. I intend to work with goodwill and co-operation with the mayor and fellow councillors, and our municipal staff to do what is in the best interest of our town and taxpayer. I can’t promise anything, but only to listen to the voters and to do my best.

Angela Calaiezzi

Hello, I am Angela Calaiezzi and I am running for municipal council. I was raised in Wawa. I attended both SJD and MHS and left Wawa to pursue my education at the University of Toronto. My career choices kept me away from Wawa for many years but, I recently moved back with my family (husband and teenage daughter). I currently work at Lady Dunn Health Centre as the Quality, Risk and Fundraising Coordinator.

In addition to my 25+ years of Operational Business management I also have been a very active member of my community. Prior to moving back to Wawa, I actively participated on Committees of Council in my municipality. I was on the Committee of Adjustment, Recreation Committee, Policing Committee and a founding member of the local Community Garden. I was also active as a parent as a member of the parent/teacher council at our daughters schools. I am currently a member of the parent teacher/council at MHS and a member of the Wawa Economic Development & Tourism Committee.

I am not going to promise to lower your taxes or that new housing developments will go up tomorrow but, I am going to promise to bring your concerns forward to be heard with probable solutions.

Did you know that Wawa had a strategic plan and that it clearly identifies the six key priority areas of the municipality?

Strategic Plan 2021-2025:

Infrastructure Improvements – Roads, buildings and outside recreational areas etc. Tourism & Economic Development – All encompassing (Housing, Community Improvement Plan, Tourism etc.) Government Operations – following through with the plans and sharing those results in an accountable and transparent manner. Long-term Financial Planning – effectively managing the municipal finances ensuring a sustainability. Human Resources – maintaining an effective municipal workforce (staff and council). Programs & Services – maintaining and improving the services that we have. Increased recycling has an estimated timeline of 2022-23.

The building blocks are in place; the new Mayor and Council will be responsible for ensuring the follow through.

There should be accountability, transparency and inclusivity in the decisions that are made in your community.

I am running for Municipal Council because I think that I can make a difference; I want to be your voice. Currently Wawa is facing many challenges and what I see is that change accompanied by progress is required.

Your voice should be heard. Yes, Wawa needs change but, change is only good if it is also progress. I will be your voice and support progress.