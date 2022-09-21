Severe Thunderstorm Warning (Montreal River Harbour – St. Joseph Island) – Ended

6:11 AM EDT Wednesday 21 September 2022

Severe thunderstorm warning ended for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

5:26 AM EDT Wednesday 21 September 2022

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

At 5:26 a.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts and up to nickel size hail.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from 8 kilometres northwest of Batchewana to 15 kilometres northwest of Pointe des Chênes, moving east at 95 km/h.

Hazard: 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail.

Locations impacted include:

Sault Ste. Marie, Goulais River Provincial Park, Algoma Headwaters Provincial Park, Sand Bay, Red Rock, Horseshoe Bay, Allard Lake, Goulais Bay, Havilland, Nettleton Lake, Odena, Heyden, Bourdages Corner, Heyden Lake, Batchewana, Redrock Lake, Lower Island Lake, Finn Lake, Upper Island Lake and Mabel Lake.

Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Avoid areas of the building that could be affected by falling debris such as tree limbs. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.