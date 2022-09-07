Lake Superior Park Experiences – Wednesday, September 7

Looking for something to do? Got friends visiting and not sure what to do with them? Visit Lake Superior Provincial Park and not only enjoy the spectacular scenery but learn about this unique area.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Agawa Bay Visitor Centre MEET THE NATURALIST: THE LYNX AND THE HARE – It’s an eat or get eaten world out there! Join Faith to learn about the fascinating predator-prey dynamic of the Canada lynx and the snowshoe hare – two experts in surviving the harsh environment along Lake Superior’s shores.