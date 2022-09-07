East Algoma OPP – Multiple Charges Laid after crashing into tree

On September 3, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call regarding a pick-up truck that crashed into a tree on Shaw Dam Road.

Police later located the pick-up truck in Iron Bridge after a second traffic complaint regarding the same vehicle being operated in an erratic manner. An odour of alcoholic beverage was detected emanating from the driver’s breath. Police arrested the driver after a roadside test was completed.

William GAUDLEY, 65 years-old, from Iron Bridge was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

Drive Motor Vehicle – No Licence, contrary to section 32(1) of the Highway Traffic Act

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on October 6, 2022.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.