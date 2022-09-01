Morning News – September 1

Thursday September 1, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Clear. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 21. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low 14.
COVID Statistics:
|Algoma Region
|Current
|Change in the previous 7 days
|Central & East Algoma
|1012
|13
|Elliot Lake & Area
|558
|9
|North Algoma
|303
|0
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|7,533
|81
|Updated: August 30, 2022, 2:25PM
Forest Fire Update:
- There is 1 active wildland fire in the Northeast Region, it is being observed. The fire hazard is mostly low to moderate across the Northeast Region today. A small portion of the region which includes part of Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater Provincial Park, and areas to the south; as well as a small portion of the Cochrane sector are showing a high hazard.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Nancy Pavlic, winner of two ticket on the Agawa Canyon Tour Train – fall tour!
- The Government of Ontario recently released the 2021 student graduation rate for the province’s Catholic and public school boards. The Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon states that 95.9% of its students complete the requirements for their high school diploma in five years, with 93.3% receiving their diploma in four years. The CSC Nouvelon has the 3rd highest five-year graduation rate in Ontario and is 5th overall for its four-year graduation rate.
- Avril Lavigne gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
