Morning News – August 30

Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 19. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low 9.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Change in the previous 7 days
|Central & East Algoma
|1006
|18
|Elliot Lake & Area
|553
|17
|North Algoma
|303
|1
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|7,489
|86
|Updated: August 25, 2022, 3:15PM
Forest Fire Update:
- There is 1 active wildland fire in the Northeast Region, it is being observed. The fire hazard is mostly low to moderate across the Northeast Region. Bissett Creek and its surrounding areas, including a portion of Algonquin Park, are showing a high hazard.
News Tidbits:
- Last night United Steelworkers Local 2251 voted in favour of a new agreement between the local and Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie. The five-year offer was accepted by 93% of the members.
- Congratulations to Richard Riley of Blind River who is $250,000 richer after winning with INSTANT SONIC MULTIPLIER,
- After nearly seven years after Richard Pigeau’s death at the Nickel Rim South Mine in Sudbury, the Coroner’s Inquest began Monday. The inquest is expected to last five days and hear from 14 witnesses.
Government Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will host Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a meeting at Queen’s Park this afternoon.
