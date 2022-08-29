Morning News – August 29

Monday, August 29, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A few showers ending this afternoon then cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning and early this afternoon. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 60% chance of showers overnight. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h after midnight. Low 15.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Change in the previous 7 days
|Central & East Algoma
|1006
|18
|Elliot Lake & Area
|553
|17
|North Algoma
|303
|1
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|7,489
|86
|Updated: August 25, 2022, 3:15PM
Forest Fire Update:
- There are two active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, one is being observed, and one is under control. The fire hazard varies from low to high across the Northeast Region. Sudbury, Temiskaming Shores, and areas north of Timmins are showing a high hazard.
