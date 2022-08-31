Morning News – August 31

Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Increasing cloudiness this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 18. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clearing. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 6.
COVID Statistics:
|Algoma Region
|Current
|Change in the previous 7 days
|Central & East Algoma
|1012
|13
|Elliot Lake & Area
|558
|9
|North Algoma
|303
|0
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|7,533
|81
|Updated: August 30, 2022, 2:25PM
Forest Fire Update:
- There is one active wildland fires in the Northeast Region,. The fire hazard is mostly low to moderate across the Northeast Region today. A small portion of the region which includes part of Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater Provincial Park, and areas to the south are showing a high hazard.
News Tidbits:
- Very disappointed in the Progressive Conservative government that passed a motion Monday to advance the bill on long-term care legislation without having it considered by a committee or input from citizens by public hearings. This bill would allow for the transfer of hospital patients to a ‘temporary’ nursing home without their consent. In some cases, that may mean an individual could be transferred away from their home community.
