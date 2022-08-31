Breaking News

Morning News – August 31

Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Increasing cloudiness this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 18. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Clearing. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 6.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Region Current Change in the previous 7 days
Central & East Algoma 1012 13
Elliot Lake & Area 558 9
North Algoma 303 0
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 7,533 81
  Updated:  August 30, 2022, 2:25PM

 

Forest Fire Update:

  • There is one active wildland fires in the Northeast Region,. The fire hazard is mostly low to moderate across the Northeast Region today. A small portion of the region which includes part of Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater Provincial Park, and areas to the south are showing a high hazard.

News Tidbits:

  • Very disappointed in the Progressive Conservative government that passed a motion Monday to advance the bill on long-term care legislation without having it considered by a committee or input from citizens by public hearings. This bill would allow for the transfer of hospital patients to a ‘temporary’ nursing home without their consent. In some cases, that may mean an individual could be transferred away from their home community.
