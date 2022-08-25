Breaking News

Men’s Night Golf – August 18th

(102 Players)

1st FLIGHT:
1st: Brad Case, Brandon Case, Dylan Buckell – 31
2nd: Joel Vienneau, Mark Begin, Spare – 31
3rd: Mark McRae, Rolly Lachapelle, Mike McCoy – 33

2nd FLIGHT:
1st: James Morden, Jeff Lamon, Justin Mansbridge – 34
2nd: Cooper Moore, Sebastian Chevrier, Dylan Deforges – 34
3rd: Rene Gagne, Eric Levesque, Dimitri Levesque – 34

3rd FLIGHT:
1st: Rob Vernier, Shane Bukowski, Karl Benstead  – 34
2nd: Tim Lesarge, Mike Hogan, Tanner Paddock – 34
3rd: Claude Sampson, Chris Buckell, Peter Moore – 34

4th FLIGHT:
1st: Gilles Pelletier, Dan McCoy, Don Perkins – 34
2nd: Kevin Auger, Dean Willand, Mark Szekely – 35
3rd: Adam Martelli, Samuel Vachon, Spare – 35

5th FLIGHT:
1st: Ray Brisson, Jeff Austin, Joe McCoy – 36
2nd: Ray Renaud, Richard Davidson, Spare – 36
3rd: Paul Bernath, Eric Mitrikas, Scott Robinson – 36

6th FLIGHT:
1st: Sandy Oliver, Mario Cassavant, Gilbert Bouchard – 37
2nd: Al Hardy John Scott, Garth Wheatley – 37
3rd: Joey McCoy, Gary Mercier, Glen Williams – 37

7th FLIGHT:
1st: Ray Duchesne, Jean Meloche, Steve Duchesne – 38
2nd: Vic Sillanpaa, Corky Aitkenhead, Hector Morrison – 38
3rd: Jarret Ralph, Brayden Spooner, Jeremiah Lefebvre – 38

8th FLIGHT:
1st: – N/A
2nd:  – N/A
3rd:  – N/A

9th FLIGHT:
1st: – N/A
2nd: – N/A
3rd: – N/A

 

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

Closest to Hole #1 (North of 17 Restaurant: 1 Hercules Cheese Pep Pizza): Brandon Case
Closest to Hole #2 (Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize): Dylan Buckell
Closest to Hole #3 (Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize): Joel Vienneau
Closest to Hole #4 (Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize): Dimitri Levesque
Closest to Hole #5 (RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize): Brandon Case
Closest to Hole #6 (AJ’s Pizza 3-10oz Steaks): Joel Vienneau
Closest to Hole #7 (Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize): Roger Lefebvre
Closest to Hole #8 (Trans Canada Chrysler: $30.00 Cash Prize): Joel Vienneau
Closest to Hole #9 (Wawa Motor Inn: $30.00 Cash Prize): Dave Dupuis
Longest Drive Hole #5 Senior Men 65+ (Subway Buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize): Vic Sillanpaa
Longest Drive Hole #8 (Canadian Tire: $25 Gift Certificate): Andrew Chalykoff

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Steve Duchesne
Winner of Cash Draw $66: Corky Aitkenhead

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – $3025.00 – NO WINNER – Includes holes 3 & 7. Next weeks amount is $3076.00 ($3025.0 + $51.00) – *ALL goes to the Winner*

25 Foot Putt $712.50 – ($661.50 + $51.00) No Winner last week – 3 putters for next week – Samuel Vachon, Sheldon Lacroix, Ray Duchesne – Putt off will happen August 25th

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2022 season!!

Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.

Karl Benstead
