MARQUIS, Gaetan

With deepest sorrow, we announce the passing of Gaetan Ernest Marquis. Born to Georges and Carmen Marquis (Emond) on July 6, 1954 in La Sarre, QC, Gaetan was taken at the age of 68 by cancer on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Lady Dunn Health Centre, Wawa, ON. Gaetan was a brother to Michel (deceased), Gabriel, Jocelyne, Norman (deceased) and Joanne (Benoit Germain).

Gaetan will be deeply missed by his children Lisa Besser and Caroline Demary as well as his partner of 32 years, Dolly, and extended children Brian, Janice, Jennifer and Doris. Lovingly known as Papa to his grandson Cole and extended grandchildren Jacklynn, Brittany, Dominic, Jesse, Shamira, Noodin, Samantha, Peyton, great-grandchildren Neil, Oday, River, Evander, Alexis and uncle to his many nieces and nephews.

Also known as Gates by his friends, he resided in many towns across Ontario and resided as a long-term resident of White River, ON where many outdoor decks, lawn chairs, picnic tables and town gazebos were made by his hand.

A celebration of life will be held in White River, ON on Saturday, September 17, 2022 for family and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.