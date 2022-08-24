Celebration of Life – Lynda Zedlacher

ZEDLACHER, Lynda (nee Inch)

Pillar of the community and lifelong Wawa resident, Lynda Zedlacher, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at Lady Dunn Health Centre the morning of Wednesday, . Friends are invited to visit at the First United Church, Wawa on , 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Celebration of her Life at 11:00 a.m. with Mrs. Lorna Chiupka officiating. Interment of her cremated remains will follow at the Woodland Cemetery, Wawa.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa, 1-800-439-4937.