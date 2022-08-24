On Friday 15th July, 2022 after a 2-year hiatus we were pleased to be able to host the 14th annual William G. Rose Memorial Golf Tournament.
A beautiful day welcomed the 131 golfers in attendance. The Michipicoten Golf Club provided an exceptional day with the help of their staff. Karl, Monica, Dave, Hayli, Cooper, Amelia, and Sara along with the greens and grounds crew ensured the day ran smooth.
Funds raised from the tournament assist our bursary for students from both M.H.S and Ecole St. Joseph who plan on furthering their education in a field related to law enforcement. Even during our 2 year absence we continued to support our local students.
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1 – Longest Drive (Senior Men’s) – Mike McCoy
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin (2nd shot) – Chris “Bucky” Buckell
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Suzanne Lacasse
Hole #3 – Hole in One – No winner
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – James Huff (Eagle) awarded to the first of 3 eagles.
Hole #4 – Longest Drive (Senior Ladies) – Brenda Pelletier
Hole #5 – Longest Drive (Men’s 59 and under) – Mike Marotta
Hole #5 – Longest Drive (Women’s 59 and under) – Therese Maurice
Hole #6 – Longest Putt – Jody McRae
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin (2nd shot) – William Cooper
Hole #7 – Men’s closet to the Pin (1st shot) – Kevin Fellinger
Hole #7 – Women’s closest to the Pin (1st shot) – Isabel Chicoine
Hole #8 – Closest to the Piggy – Brigette Cyr
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (2nd shot) – Tanner Paddock
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (2nd shot) – Monte White
Senior’s Division Winners – (Score 38) Chris (Norma) Mitchell, Joan Jewell, Jack Mitchell
Mixed Division Winners – (Score 33) Toni Rutland, Tony Thomas, Victor Sillanpaa
Ladies Division Winners – (Score 35 – retro) Therese Maurice, Guylaine Domich, Lise Noel
Men’s Division Winners – (Score 32) Jessy Deschamplains, Joey Deschamplains, Miguel Castillo
4 Registration Draw winners:
- Brenda Pelletier
- Nelson Duchesne
- Marcelle Terris
- Darcy Pilon
Yeti draw package – Carole Moisan
On behalf of the committee and the Rose family we extend a heartfelt thank you to all of our sponsors, participants, and volunteers who made the day a huge success. Hope to see you all next year!
