On Friday 15th July, 2022 after a 2-year hiatus we were pleased to be able to host the 14th annual William G. Rose Memorial Golf Tournament.

A beautiful day welcomed the 131 golfers in attendance. The Michipicoten Golf Club provided an exceptional day with the help of their staff. Karl, Monica, Dave, Hayli, Cooper, Amelia, and Sara along with the greens and grounds crew ensured the day ran smooth.

Funds raised from the tournament assist our bursary for students from both M.H.S and Ecole St. Joseph who plan on furthering their education in a field related to law enforcement. Even during our 2 year absence we continued to support our local students.

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Longest Drive (Senior Men’s) – Mike McCoy

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin (2nd shot) – Chris “Bucky” Buckell

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Suzanne Lacasse

Hole #3 – Hole in One – No winner

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – James Huff (Eagle) awarded to the first of 3 eagles.

Hole #4 – Longest Drive (Senior Ladies) – Brenda Pelletier

Hole #5 – Longest Drive (Men’s 59 and under) – Mike Marotta

Hole #5 – Longest Drive (Women’s 59 and under) – Therese Maurice

Hole #6 – Longest Putt – Jody McRae

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin (2nd shot) – William Cooper

Hole #7 – Men’s closet to the Pin (1st shot) – Kevin Fellinger

Hole #7 – Women’s closest to the Pin (1st shot) – Isabel Chicoine

Hole #8 – Closest to the Piggy – Brigette Cyr

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (2nd shot) – Tanner Paddock

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (2nd shot) – Monte White

Senior’s Division Winners – (Score 38) Chris (Norma) Mitchell, Joan Jewell, Jack Mitchell

Mixed Division Winners – (Score 33) Toni Rutland, Tony Thomas, Victor Sillanpaa

Ladies Division Winners – (Score 35 – retro) Therese Maurice, Guylaine Domich, Lise Noel

Men’s Division Winners – (Score 32) Jessy Deschamplains, Joey Deschamplains, Miguel Castillo

4 Registration Draw winners:

Brenda Pelletier

Nelson Duchesne

Marcelle Terris

Darcy Pilon

Yeti draw package – Carole Moisan

On behalf of the committee and the Rose family we extend a heartfelt thank you to all of our sponsors, participants, and volunteers who made the day a huge success. Hope to see you all next year!