Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. High 22. Humidex 28. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 11.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Change in the previous 7 days
|Central & East Algoma
|988
|28
|Elliot Lake & Area
|536
|6
|North Algoma
|302
|3
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|7,403
|65
|Updated: August 18, 2022, 2:35PM
Forest Fire Update:
- There are four fires in the northeast region: North Bay 24, Algonquin Park 11, Sudbury 32, Sudbury 32, and Sault Ste. Marie 15. The current fire hazard is low to moderate across most of the Northeast Region.
News Tidbits:
- Dr. Harry Voogjarv, Regional Supervising Coroner for North Region, Sudbury Office, has announced that the inquest into the death of Denis Millette (52), who died on June 3, 2015, while working at the Detour Gold Mine in the Cochrane District will be held September 7, 2022, at the Best Western Premier Northwood Hotel, 245-A Airport Rd., Timmins.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Nominations and Acclamations of Candidates in 2022 Wawa Municipal Election - August 23, 2022
- Lake Superior Park Experiences – Tuesday, August 23 - August 23, 2022
- Morning News – August 23 - August 23, 2022