East Algoma OPP – Charges laid after Trespassing Complaint

On August 18th, 2022, shortly after 1:00 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a trespassing complaint at a property on James Street in the Town of Iron Bridge.

Investigation determined a couple had been staying at a friend’s and were told to leave. The couple then had no where to go and trespassed on the said property. The couple who are known to police were on conditions not to be with each other and were arrested. While being searched, police located suspected fentanyl on one of the accused.

As a result, Christopher MERCER, 43 years-of-age from Blind River, was charged with:

· Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code (CC) (two counts)

Rachel BROWN, 42 years-of-age from Elliot Lake, was charged with:

· Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act

Both accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail Court in Blind River on August 19th, 2022.