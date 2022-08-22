Morning News – August 22

Monday, August 22, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon then 30% chance of showers late this afternoon. High 27. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of showers this evening. Low 13.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Change in the previous 7 days
|Central & East Algoma
|988
|28
|Elliot Lake & Area
|536
|6
|North Algoma
|302
|3
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|7,403
|65
|Updated: August 18, 2022, 2:35PM
Forest Fire Update:
- There is one fires in the northeast region. The current fire hazard is low to moderate across most of the Northeast Region, while the Far North is presenting a moderate to high hazard. A few other small areas that include Mattawa, part of Algonquin Park, Nairn Centre, Walden and Elliot Lake are showing a high hazard this afternoon.
News Tidbits:
- The Federal Government is proposing changes to the federal electoral boundaries. These changes might see SSM include the communities of Bruce Mines, Thessalon, Wawa, most of Huron Shores, Chapleau, Dubreuilville, Hilton, Jocelyn, Johnson, Laird, Macdonald, Meredith and Aberdeen Additional, Plummer Additional, Prince, St. Joseph, Tarbutt, and White River, as well as Hilton Beach; and First Nations Communities of Chapleau Ojibwe, Chapleau Cree Fox Lake, Duck Lake, Garden River, Goulais Bay, Gros Cap, Obadjiwan, Rankin, Thessalon, and Michipicoten First Nation. Elliot Lake and the communities of Manitoulin Island will now join the newly titled “Manitoulin-Nickel Belt, and the name of Algoma will cease to exist.
- Premier Doug Ford will join New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, and Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King today for a meeting on the current health care and labour pressures facing provinces across the country.
