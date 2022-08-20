Morning News – August 20

Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 70% chance of showers changing to 30% chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning and early this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21. Humidex 28. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of showers this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 13.
Marine Weather (issued at 3:00 a.m. for today, tonight & Sunday):
- Winds – Wind light becoming north 10 knots overnight then backing to northwest 10 near noon Sunday.
- Waves – Waves less than 0.5 metres building to 0.5 or less Sunday morning.
- Weather & Visibility – Scattered showers ending this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating Sunday afternoon.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Change in the previous 7 days
|Central & East Algoma
|988
|28
|Elliot Lake & Area
|536
|6
|North Algoma
|302
|3
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|7,403
|65
|Updated: August 18, 2022, 2:35PM
Forest Fire Update:
- There are five fires in the northeast region. Closest to Wawa is Sault Ste Marie 13 (near Heyden) at 0.1 of a hectare and is not yet under control. The current fire hazard is moderate to high in areas located south of Timmins and east of Sault Ste Marie within the Northeast Region. Areas located north of Timmins are showing a hazard that varies from low to moderate, except for the northeastern portion of the Cochrane sector.
News Tidbits:
- The federal government is providing SNOLAB in Sudbury with over $100 million. The announcement was made yesterday, underground at SNOLAB.
- The Sault Symphony Orchestra welcomes Stephen Malligner, organist and choirmaster of St. Luke’s Cathedral, music director of the Algoma Festival Choir, and piano instructor at the Algoma Conservatory of Music and Algoma University as the new artistic director. This is the 50th season for the Sault Symphony Orchestra.
