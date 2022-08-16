Municipal Elections 2022

Municipal elections will be held on October 24, 2022. In order to be a candidate for Wawa, you must be a Wawa resident or a non-resident owner or tenant of land in Wawa or the spouse of such non-resident owner or tenant; a Canadian citizen and at least 18 years old; not legally prohibited from voting; and not disqualified by any legislation from holding municipal office. Candidates will also need 25 signatures on your nomination form and must pay a fee of $100 ($200 for mayor).

The election in Wawa will be held to fill the office of Mayor, Councillors (4), and school board trustees.

At this time there is one candidate for Mayor, Melanie Pilon. With no other candidates for Mayor at this time (Tuesday morning, August 16th), Melanie would be acclaimed Mayor. Melanie is new to municipal politics, having being appointed to her current position as a Councillor on January 25th, 2022. A vacant councillor seat was made when Pat Tait became Mayor in December 2021, following Mayor Ron Rody’s retirement (he served 21 years on Council, and 7 years as mayor).

For Councillors there will be an election: There are seven candidates for four (4) seats. Current councillors Cathy Cannon and Mitch Hatfield, and new to Wawa Municipal council would be candidates Leah Isosaari, Sue Smith, Robert Reeves, Mary Harbocian, and Jim Hoffman.

For school board trustees: Russell Reid (Algoma District School Board – English Public) and there is no candidate for the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board.

If you are interested, the deadline to file your nomination paper is by 2 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022.