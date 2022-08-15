SE OPP White River – Traffic Complaint leads to Dangerous Operation and other charges

On August 6, 2022 at approximately 11:53 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint of an eastbound motor vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 17 near White River.

At approximately 2:43 p.m., members of the East Algoma OPP located the suspect vehicle on Government Road in Thessalon. Through investigation, Hillary HOWE, 28 years-of-age, of Regina was arrested and charged with the following:

Dangerous operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Flight from peace officer, contrary to section 320.17 of the CC, and

Theft Under $5000, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 12, 2022 in Wawa.