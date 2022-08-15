SE OPP Wawa – Theft Charges Laid

On August 6, 2022 at approximately 6:07 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified of a theft from a business on Broadway Avenue in Wawa.

Through investigation, Jean-Guy FOURNIER, 66-years-of-age, of Wawa was arrested and charged with the following:

Theft Under $5000, contrary to section 334(b) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 12, 2022 in Wawa.