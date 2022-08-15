SE OPP Wawa – Multiple Charges laid after Traffic Stop

On July 25, 2022 at approximately 3:23 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop of a motor vehicle on Mackey Street in Wawa.
Investigation revealed that the driver’s licence was suspended. As a result, Bryan SHOREY, 24 years-of-age, of Wawa was arrested and charged with the following:
- Dangerous operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the Criminal Code (CC),
- Flight from peace officer, contrary to section 320.17 of the CC,
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC,
- Driving while under suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA), and
- Disobey stop sign – fail to stop, contrary to section 136(1)(a) of the HTA.
The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.
