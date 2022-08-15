SE OPP Wawa – Multiple Charges laid after Traffic Stop

On July 25, 2022 at approximately 3:23 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop of a motor vehicle on Mackey Street in Wawa.

Investigation revealed that the driver’s licence was suspended. As a result, Bryan SHOREY, 24 years-of-age, of Wawa was arrested and charged with the following:

Dangerous operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Flight from peace officer, contrary to section 320.17 of the CC,

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC,

Driving while under suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA), and

Disobey stop sign – fail to stop, contrary to section 136(1)(a) of the HTA.

The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.