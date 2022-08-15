SE OPP Chapleau – Impaired Charges laid after complaint

On August 8, 2022 at approximately 1:32 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified of a possible impaired driver on Neebish Road on Brunswick House First Nation, near Chapleau.

The vehicle was located and further investigation revealed that the driver was impaired. Terence SAUNDERS, 40 years-of-age, of Chapleau, was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon, contrary to section 91(2) of the CC,

Dangerous operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the CC, and

Possession of a Schedule I Substance, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) (Four Counts).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 19, 2022 in Chapleau.