Men’s Night Golf – August 4

(120 Players)
1st FLIGHT:
1st: Eben Leadbetter, Caleb Boylan, Logan Dunham – 31
2nd: Jeff Amos, Garth Wheatley, John Scott – 32
3rd: Jarett Asselin, Noah Asselin, Spare – 33
2nd FLIGHT:
1st: Rob Vernier, Karl Benstead, Bill Carruthers – 34
2nd: Jeremiah Lefebvre, Jarret Ralph, Jesse Delavelle – 34
3rd: Anders Dereski. Zack White, Derek Hardy – 34
3rd FLIGHT:
1st: Lee Bryar, Kyle Wood, Michel Lemoyne – 34
2nd: Rob Sedore, RJ Sedore, Mack Lecoste – 34
3rd: Dave Dupuis, Ryan Cooke, Spare – 34
4th FLIGHT:
1st: Gary Mercier, Joe McCoy, Glen Williams – 36
2nd: Brad Case, Brandon Case, Joel Dechamplain – 36
3rd: Paul Bernath, Vic Sillanpaa, Gary Trudeau – 36
5th FLIGHT:
1st: Darren Miller, Kory Charbonneau, Spare – 3
2nd: Jean Desgagne, Jim Olynik, Francis Belanger – 36
3rd: Andre Beddard, Kevin Auger, Spare – 37
6th FLIGHT:
1st : Gilbert, Michelle, Martin …The Bouchard Brothers – 38
2nd : Jake Sanderson, Matt Kloosterhuis, Andrew Chalykoff – 38
3rd : Mark Szekely, Dan Szekely, Spare – 38
7th FLIGHT:
1st : Ray Brisson, Jeff Austin, Joe McCoy – 38
2nd : Butch Terris, Paul Vachon, Ray Baronette – 39
3rd : Donny Humphries, Dean Willand, Alain Belanger – 39
8th FLIGHT:
1st : Kevin, Rylan, Heinz …The Fellinger’s – 41
2nd : Eric Mitrikas, Ron Oullette, Scott Robinson – 41
3rd : Rob Sedore, RJ Sedore, Mack Lacoste – 41
9th FLIGHT:
1st : N/A
2nd : N/A
3rd : N/A –
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
Closest to Hole #1 (North of 17 Restaurant: 1 Hercules Cheese Pep Pizza): Anders Dereski
Closest to Hole #2 (Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize): Tim Lesarge
Closest to Hole #3 (Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize): Andrew Chalykoff
Closest to Hole #4 (Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize): John Scott
Closest to Hole #5 (RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize): Rene Gagne
Closest to Hole #6 (AJ’s Pizza 3-10oz Steaks): Steph Bouchard
Closest to Hole #7 (Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize): Mike Belanger
Closest to Hole #8 (Trans Canada Chrysler: $30.00 Cash Prize): Mark McRae
Closest to Hole #9 (Wawa Motor Inn: $30.00 Cash Prize): Jarett Asselin with an Eagle!
Longest Drive Hole #5 Senior Men 65+ (Subway Buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize): Don Perkins
Longest Drive Hole #8 (Canadian Tire: $25 Gift Certificate): Jeff Amos
Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Mike Hogan
Winner of Cash Draw $66: Dustin Knee
Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – $2,894.50 – NO WINNER – Includes holes 3 & 7. Next weeks amount is $2954.50 ($2894.50 + $60.00) – *ALL goes to the Winner*
25 Foot Putt $591.00 – ($531.00 + $60.00) No Winner last week – 3 putters for next week –Danny Mathias, Karl Benstead, Mark Szekely – Putt off will happen August 11th
PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.
Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2022 season! Without their support, Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.
