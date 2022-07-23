SSM OPP – Investigation Continues into drowning death at Havilland Bay

On July 19, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m., members from the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Goulais Fire and Rescue, Sault Ste Marie Paramedic Services and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) responded to a marine call in Havilland Bay.

Investigation determined two adults and two children were in a boat which was stationary in the water. The two children were swimming with their lifejackets on and began to drift away from the boat. Both adults entered the water and attempted to bring the children back to the boat.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Andrew HEUBACH from Brantford.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS).