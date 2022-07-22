QUAKEGESIC, William “Bill”

Passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, July 18, 2022 at the age of 74 years.

Loving father of Adam Quakegisic (late Patricia), Margaret Quakegisic, Barbara Quakegisic, late David Quakegisic and Caralyn Foisey. Proud grandfather of 14 grandchildren and predeceased by 1. Adored great grandfather of 11. Son of the late Maggie and Jules Quakegesic. Dear brother of the late Abraham, late Christine, Theresa (late Frances) and the late Celine (late Lionel). Bill was predeceased by his dear friend Rita Landry. He will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visit at the Brunswick House First Nation Senior’s Complex on Friday July 22, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. until time of the traditional service on Saturday July 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. Cremation will follow at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

(Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa, ON 1-800-439-4937). www.kerryfuneralhome.ca