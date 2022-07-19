SSM OPP – 10th Impaired Charge of the Year Laid after Parking Lot Collision

On July 17, 2022, shortly after 2:00 p.m., members from the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision at a local general store parking lot on Highway 17 in the Town of Goulais River.

Investigation determined a vehicle had been sideswiped by another in the parking lot. The suspect vehicle then left and was later located by police a short time later. While speaking with the driver, the officer determined alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the Sault Ste Marie detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result, Tyler GAGNON, 31 years-of-age from Sault Ste Marie was charged with:

Operation While Impaired-alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired- blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code, contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Sault Ste Marie on August 22, 2022.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administration Drivers Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

Reporting impaired driving is everyone’s responsibility. Call 9-1-1 if you suspect an impaired driver.