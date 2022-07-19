Morning News – July 19

Weather:



Today – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 23. Humidex 31. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of showers this evening. Showers beginning near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Low 17.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Public Health states that there are 298 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (July 14, 2022).

Forest Fire Update:

There are three fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is mostly high to extreme across most of the Northeast Region. The Far North and areas south of Deep River and Burk’s Falls are showing a low to moderate hazard.

News Tidbits: