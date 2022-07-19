Morning News – July 19

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 23. Humidex 31. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of showers this evening. Showers beginning near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Low 17.
COVID Statistics:
Algoma Public Health states that there are 298 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (July 14, 2022).
Forest Fire Update:
There are three fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is mostly high to extreme across most of the Northeast Region. The Far North and areas south of Deep River and Burk’s Falls are showing a low to moderate hazard.
News Tidbits:
- Pat King was granted bail yesterday afternoon in Ottawa. He will return to Alberta where he will live with surety, have a curfew, refrain from taking part in activities related to the convoy, or be in contact with fellow convoy organizers unless in presence of counsel.
- Congratulations to the sailing team Merritt and Scott Sellers who won the Bayview Mackinac Race after 33 hours of non-stop sailing. 14-year-old Merritt sailed the “nosurprise” single-handed while her father rested below at night.
