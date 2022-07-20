Morning News – July 20

Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 07:56
Weather: Fog Advisory
- Today – Showers ending this morning then cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Amount 10 to 15 mm. High 18 with temperature falling to 12 this afternoon. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 10.
COVID Statistics:
Algoma Public Health states that there are 298 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (July 19, 2022).
Forest Fire Update:
There are eight fires in the Northeast Region. Chapleau 10 is 0.1ha, not yet under control and is about 4 kilometres southwest of Rush Lake. The central portion of the Northeast Region is presenting a high to extreme fire hazard this afternoon: this includes most areas situated north of Pembroke and Port Severn, and areas south of Wawa, Timmins and Kirkland Lake. Whereas the Cochrane sector, most of the Wawa sector, and most of the Haliburton sector are showing a low to moderate hazard.
News Tidbits:
- CBC News is reporting that about 1,000 black-and-white photos from the early days of Canada’s residential school system have been discovered in the archives of a Roman Catholic order in Rome. A researcher says they can help identify missing children. The NCTR is hoping to identify as many of the children in the photos as possible by digitizing the images and sharing them with Indigenous communities.
- Algoma Steel has donated $1 million for the construction of Sault Area Hospital’s residential withdrawal management facility. The former Sault Star building is being transformed into a mental health and addiction treatment clinic with a 20-bed residential withdrawal management program.
- United Steelworkers Local 2724 has a tentative agreement with Algoma Steel Inc. with voting on the memorandum of agreement to take place Thursday, July 21 at 12 noon and 7:30 p.m. at Quattro Hotel.
