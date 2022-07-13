SMITH, Wayne

With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Wayne Smith on June 19, 2022.

Our dad had an honest love of hard work. He was a jack of all trades working as a mechanic, carpenter, cabinet maker, contractor, and farm owner. Still, he could pretty much fix and build anything. He loved to figure things out and had an uncanny ability to learn by seeing; he recently reminisced about watching someone carpet his parent’s house in high school and then successfully taking on carpeting jobs using the techniques he witnessed.

Of all the things he built, nothing made him prouder than his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his four children, Taara Smith (Geoff), Tyson Smith (Lili), Teela Pitts (Jesse), and Kayla Banks; his fur children Max and Deeks; his grandchildren Anthony, Kendahl, Grayson, Luna, and Jason; his siblings Gayle Smith-Amirault, Glynis Smith-Morin and Jeff Smith; and so many friends and loved ones.

Many found him quiet, but he was thoughtful in his choice of words. He was forgiving, generous, and ingenious. He always found a way to laugh at life; that perspective was contagious.

He will forever be cherished in our hearts.

Wayne’s children have chosen to celebrate his life privately. So, there will not be a public service.