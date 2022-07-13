SE OPP – Arrest made after Domestic Dispute on Highway 631

On July 6, 2022, at approximately 4:20 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Highway 631, near the town of Hornepayne.

As a result of the investigation, a 37-year-old person, from Hornepayne, was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC) and

Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition, contrary to section 86(1) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in August 2022, in Hornepayne.