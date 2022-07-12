SIMPSON, Mark “Woody”

Passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the age of 74 years.

Woody will be sadly missed by his “chosen family” MaryLou and Jensen Kobzick. Dear son of the late Peggy and Tommy Simpson. He will be missed and remembered by many, many friends and acquaintances in the community.

A special thank you to Jerry Lacasse for his daily phone calls.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Lakeview Hotel in Woody’s Pub on Friday, July 29 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Arrangements entrusted Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.