Celebration of Life – Connie Halverson

HALVERSON, Connie Deborah – Passed away suddenly as a result of an accident on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the age of 68 years.
A Celebration of her life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #169, White River on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.
