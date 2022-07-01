Breaking News

Morning News – July 1

June 30, 2025 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches near Lake Superior early this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High 16. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30% chance of showers early this evening. Clearing this evening. Low plus 4.

Forest Fire Update:

There are two forest fires in the Northeast Region.

  • Timmins 6: two hectares fire located five kilometres east of Scraggy Lake. It is being held.

News Tidbits:

  • Congratulations to Colleen Abbott, she has retired. Her last job was as CEO/Head Librarian at the Wawa Public Library. Colleen was presented a Wawa Goose Print by Mayor Pat Tait. Suzie Jarrell will be the new CEO/Head Librarian.
  • The late evening storm that went through between Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie caused a power outage for the Batchawana Bay area. Algoma Power reported that the power was restored about 1:30 a.m.
  • For the second year in a row, Mushkegowuk Council has declared July 1st, a Day of Mourning, to remember residential school survivors and those who didn’t make it home.
