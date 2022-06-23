SSM OPP aid in arrest after collision

On June 17, 2022, shortly after 1:00 a.m., members from the Sault Ste Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the Anishinabek Police Service responded to a motor vehicle collision located at a carpool parking lot on Highway 638 in the Town of Echo Bay.

Police attended a short time later and located the vehicle. While speaking to the driver police determined alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to Sault Ste Marie detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result, Kelly MORRIS, 40 years-of-age from Sault Ste Marie, was charged with:

Operation While Impaired-Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired -Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on July 25, 2022. The accused was issued a 90-day Administration Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Reporting impaired driving is everyone’s responsibility. Call 9-1-1 if you suspect an impaired driver.