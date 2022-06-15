Breaking News

Superior East OPP – Garden Vandals Charged

On June 2, 2022 at approximately 7:45 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified of vandalism to the Valu-Mart garden centre, located on Beech Street in Chapleau. Investigation revealed that two individuals were responsible for the vandalism.

On June 6, 2022, a 17-year-old youth, from Chapleau, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Failure to comply with release order, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),
  • Theft Under $5000, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC,
  • Break, Enter a place – commit indictable offence, contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the CC,
  • Mischief – renders property dangerous, useless, inoperative or ineffective, contrary to section 430(1)(b) of the CC, and
  • Mischief – destroys or damages property, contrary to section 430(1)(a) of the CC.

The youth accused was remanded into custody, pending a bail hearing.

On June 12, 2022, Austin LECUYER, 22-years-of-age, of Chapleau was also arrested and charged with the following:

  • Failure to comply with undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),
  • Mischief – renders property dangerous, useless, inoperative or ineffective, contrary to section 430(1)(b) of the CC,
  • Break, Enter a place – commit indictable offence, contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the CC,
  • Mischief – destroys or damages property, contrary to section 430(1)(a) of the CC, and
  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC.

 The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 12, 2022 in Chapleau.

