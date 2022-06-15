The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation – Seedlings for Support Campaign came to an end on Monday, June 6th. This campaign was to raise funds for the purchase of capital equipment to support Meditech Expanse which is expected to go live at Lady Dunn Health Centre in November 2023.

The Foundation is committed to raising $240,000 over the next 2 years to support the purchase of capital equipment associated with the project. With the support of the community LDHC Foundation has already raised over $100,000.

Special thanks to Nawiinginokiima Forest Management Corporation (NFMC) for graciously donating the seedlings for our cause! Thank you to everyone that supported this campaign. The next fundraising event is the Nine & Dine Charity Golf Tournament taking place on Saturday, June 25th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. All proceeds will go to support Lady Dunn Health Centre.

In addition, to raising funds for this project the Foundation is also committed to supporting Long Term Care, Palliative and Cancer Care.