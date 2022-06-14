Breaking News

Ladies Night – June 8

(72 Players)

1st FLIGHT:
1st :Charlee Simon, Suzanne Lacasse, Guylaine Domich – 36
2nd : Lise Noel, Guylaine Domich, Spare – 40
3rd : Jerah Fresque, Trudy Dunham, Spare – 41

2nd FLIGHT:
1st : Wendy Bonitzke, Kathy Turyk, Spare – 47
2nd : Tab Kidder, Vanessa Skouris, Spare – 47
3rd : Linda Guindon, Louise Moran, Karma 🙂 – 47

3rd FLIGHT:
1st : Jan Gagnon, Diedre Dupuis, Ashley Omolida – 48
2nd : Narma Kauk, Shirley Hale, Johanna Rowe – 49
3rd : Christal Morden, Jody Renaud, Spare – 49

4th FLIGHT:
1st : Nicole Chapman, Wendy Smith, Spare – 50
2nd : Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Spare – 50
3rd : Connie Taylor, Cathy Cyr, Heather Rainville – 50

5th FLIGHT:
1st : Judy Zagar, Tracey Vernier, MacKenzie Mathias – 52
2nd : Christina Port, Lulu Case, Tania Case – 56
3rd : N/A

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole # 1 : Trudy Dunham
Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2 : Ashley Coombs
North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Chrystal Morden
Provost – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole # 3 (1st shot) : Charlee Simon
Subway – $Buy $15 get $15 Free – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4 : Wendy Bonitzke
Canadian Tire – $$25 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt Hole # 4 : Connie Taylor
Whitefish Lodge – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 5 (3rd shot) : Suzanne Lacasse
Wawa Motor Inn – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot) : Charlee Simon (Birdie!!)
Kurt Geldart Contracting – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 7 : Ashley Omolida
Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole # 8 : Trudy Dunham
Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8 : Cathy Cyr
Home Building Centre – $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to the Pin # 9 : Charlee Simon (Birdie)
Wesdome – $25 Tim’s Gift Card – Draw – Ashley Coombs
Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Voucher – Ida Vernier

Hole in One – Cash Prize – $711.00 Total – No Winnern(NEXT WEEK WILL BE $747.00!! -$711.00 + $36.00)

15 Foot Putt – $66.00 Total ($30.00 + $36.00) – names drawn will putt this coming week, June 8th – Jody Renaud, Beth Vachon, Luan Buckel

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2022 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.

