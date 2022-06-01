June is National Indigenous History Month — a time for all Ontarians to recognize and honour the rich and diverse histories and current realities of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples across the province and Canada.

It is an important opportunity to learn more about the distinct cultures, languages and experiences of Indigenous peoples, as well as how their contributions and achievements have, and continue to, shape our province and country.

Indigenous peoples continue to inspire us with their strength, resiliency and steadfast commitment to Indigenous values, often in the face of incredible obstacles. These obstacles include, amongst other challenges, the tragic impact of the Indian Residential School system on Survivors, and their families and communities.

The Ministry of Indigenous Affairs encourages all Ontarians to make use of the many available online resources and participate in events and activities to learn more about and celebrate the diverse cultures and heritage of Indigenous peoples that contribute to making Ontario a great place to live.

By deepening our collective understanding and appreciation of Indigenous histories, strengths, and contributions, we can all actively embrace the journey towards advancing the process of reconciliation.