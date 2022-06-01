East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after complaints

On May 30, 2022, shortly after 8:00 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a threat’s complaint at the local tourist information property on Causley Street in the Town of Blind River.

Investigation determined an individual set up camp on the municipal property and was asked to leave by a town employee and refused. A short time later police arrived, the individual again refused to leave and was subsequently arrested.

As a result, Robert LANDRY, 53 years-of-age from Ottawa, was charged with:

Mischief-Obstruct, Interrupts or Interferes with Lawful Use, Enjoyment or Operation of Property, contrary to section 430(1)(c) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Obstruct Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC

Fail to Leave Premises When Directed, contrary to section 2(1)(b) of the Trespass to Property Act

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 7, 2022.