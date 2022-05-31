Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

White River – Dubreuilville

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake (ended 12:14 a.m.)

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail.

Hazards:

Damaging wind gusts up to 90 km/h.

Dime to nickel sized hail.

Timing:

This afternoon into this evening.

Discussion:

Severe thunderstorms are forecast to develop over northern Ontario this afternoon and persist into the evening hours. The main threats are damaging wind gusts up to 90 km/h and dime to nickel sized hail.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Locally heavy rain is also possible. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

