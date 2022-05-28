East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after threats complaint

On May 23, 2022, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person in relation to a previously reported threats occurrence at a retail plaza on Hillside Drive South in Elliot Lake.
The complainant reported being threatened by a person in April, 2022 while at the plaza. The person then proceeded to cause damage to the complainant’s car before departing.
Jason ROBINSON, 35 years-of-age, of Elliot Lake was arrested and charged with:
- Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)
- Mischief Under $5000, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Elliot Lake on July 5, 2022.
