Ontario Remembers and Honours the Anniversary of the Kamloops Indian Residential School Confirmation of 215 Unmarked Burials

One year ago, tragic news broke from Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation that the remains of 215 children were confirmed at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia. Today and every day, we remember and honour those children, and the many others still missing.

The Ministry of Indigenous Affairs invites all Ontarians to take time to reflect on the tragic and painful legacy of Canada’s Residential School system and the vital importance of everyone doing their part to actively support the journey towards healing and advancing the process of reconciliation.

Over the next few months, Ontario will honour Survivors, their families and communities and remember those children who did not return from Residential Schools on Orange Shirt Day and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, both of which fall on September 30, 2022.