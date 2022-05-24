Emergency services including OPP and Algoma EMS attended to a single vehicle rollover on Hwy 101 as you enter into Wawa. The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. and the driver was taken to the Lady Dunn Health Centre.
There may be minor traffic delays as the vehicle is removed from the ditch.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Emergency Services attend to Single Vehicle Rollover on Hwy 101 - May 24, 2022
- Morning News – May 24 - May 24, 2022
- Frost Advisory for Tonight – May 23rd - May 23, 2022