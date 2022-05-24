Breaking News

Emergency Services attend to Single Vehicle Rollover on Hwy 101

Emergency services including OPP and Algoma EMS attended to a single vehicle rollover on Hwy 101 as you enter into Wawa. The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. and the driver was taken to the Lady Dunn Health Centre.

There may be minor traffic delays as the vehicle is removed from the ditch.

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*