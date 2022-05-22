Missing Aircraft Located

May 22, 2022 at 13:23

Ontario Provincial Police have posted to social media that Saturday, May 21st, a civilian aircraft located an airplane that has been missing since April 14th. OPP state that OPP aviation (helicopter) responded to the scene within minutes and confirmed. The aircraft was located approximately 2km east of Old Woman Bay. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) will be attending and conducting an investigation.

The aircraft was reported missing on April 14th, 2022 with John Fehr and pilot Brian Slingerland aboard. They were returning to Alberta from Delhi, Ontario where the plane was recently purchased. The search was suspended after 10 days of searching with JRCC Trenton explaining that poor weather and the terrain hampered search efforts, but the many aircraft and personnel made all efforts possible with all technology available to find the aircraft and missing men.