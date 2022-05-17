SE OPP – Multiple Charges Laid after Traffic Complaint

On May 15, 2022 at approximately 5:57 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint regarding a commercial motor vehicle that appeared unsafe for the road. The vehicle was observed on Highway 101 in Esquega Township, east of Wawa.

The vehicle was located and an inspection was conducted. As a result the driver, Kyle DUCK, 30-years-of-age, of Dundalk was charged with the following:

Cruelty to animals – unnecessary pain, suffering or injury, contrary to section 445.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Insecure load – commercial motor vehicle, contrary to section 111(2) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA),

Fail to carry daily logs or operator’s records for previous 14 days, contrary to Regulation 555/06 23 (1)(a) of the HTA,

Fail to carry inspection schedule, contrary to section 107(6) of the HTA,

Fail to carry complete daily inspection report, contrary to section 107(6) of the HTA,

Drive commercial motor vehicle with a major defect in it or in drawn vehicle, contrary to section 107(11) of the HTA (Two Counts),

Driver fail to surrender licence, contrary to section 33(1) of the HTA,

Fail to carry daily log, contrary to section 190(3) of the HTA,

Have object obstructing view, contrary to section 73(1)(b) of the HTA,

Improperly drive commercial motor vehicle with a minor defect in it or in drawn vehicle, contrary to section 107(12) of the HTA,

Operate vehicle – fail to display inspection sticker or proof, contrary to section 85(1) of the HTA, and

Careless driving, contrary to section 130(1) of the HTA.

The vehicle was deemed by police to be unsafe for the road. The tractor and trailer were towed and the licence plates seized.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 6, 2022 in Wawa.