Hwy 560 Closed at Westree – Shining Tree Residents Evacuate

On May 14, 2022 at approximately 3:43 p.m., members of the South Porcupine Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) assisted the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) by advising residents living in Shining Tree to evacuate their homes due to a dangerously close active forest fire in the area. The MNRF has implemented this mandatory evacuation and there are approximately 50 homes in the area.

Members of the public have been asked to leave their residence immediately and travel east, away from the active fire. Highway 560 at Westree remains closed.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.