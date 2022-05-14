May 14, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud with 60% chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 19. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low 6.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|261,419
|261,277
|142
|Confirmed Cases
|8,305
|8,280
|25
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|6,101
|6,076
|25
|Active cases
|184
|209
|-25
|Resolved
|8,121
|8,071
|50
|*Deceased
|54
|54
|0
|Deceased in 2022
|33
|33
|0
|Central & East Algoma
|838
|834
|4
|Elliot Lake & Area
|441
|439
|2
|North Algoma
|291
|290
|1
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,735
|6,717
|18
Forest Fire Update:
There were three new wildland fires, with eighteen fires now in the Northeast Region. Local fires are:
- Chapleau 2: 60 hectare fire, 2.5 kilometres south of Hwy 101 and 6 kilometres west of Foleyet. It is not under control
- Chapleau 3 is a 7-hectare fire located approximately 15 kilometres south of Biscotasi Lake. 2 fire crews are committed to this fire which is not yet under control.
News Tidbits:
- It was very hot in Wawa yesterday, 29C was recorded at the Wawa Airport. In Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan it was 84F or 28.8C. This ties with 1900.
- An advance voting poll will be held May 25 to 28, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Dubreuilville.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to Sault Ste. Marie) OPEN - May 14, 2022
- Morning News – May 14 - May 14, 2022
- Morning News – May 13 - May 13, 2022