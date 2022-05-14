Morning News – May 14

Breaking News

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud with 60% chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 19. UV index 8 or very high.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low 6.

COVID Statistics:

Current Previous Change from previous report
Tested 261,419 261,277 142
Confirmed Cases 8,305 8,280 25
Confirmed Cases in 2022 6,101 6,076 25
Active cases 184 209 -25
Resolved 8,121 8,071 50
*Deceased 54 54 0
Deceased in 2022 33 33 0
Central & East Algoma 838 834 4
Elliot Lake & Area 441 439 2
North Algoma 291 290 1
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,735 6,717 18

Forest Fire Update:

There were three new wildland fires, with eighteen fires now in the Northeast Region. Local fires are:

  • Chapleau 2: 60 hectare fire, 2.5 kilometres south of Hwy 101 and 6 kilometres west of Foleyet. It is not under control
  • Chapleau 3 is a 7-hectare fire located approximately 15 kilometres south of Biscotasi Lake. 2 fire crews are committed to this fire which is not yet under control.

News Tidbits:

  • It was very hot in Wawa yesterday, 29C was recorded at the Wawa Airport. In Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan it was 84F or 28.8C. This ties with 1900.
  • An advance voting poll will be held May 25 to 28, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Dubreuilville.

 

 

 

